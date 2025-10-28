Brian Bollenbeck is the product manager for Hot and Cold Water Supply at GF Building Flow Solutions. With more than 13 years in the industry, he has held several positions supporting engineers, contractors, and installers in plumbing and HVAC. He began his career as a radiant heating and cooling designer before transitioning to technical services support, portfolio management, and plumbing product management. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership Management from Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn., and is a professional member of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE).