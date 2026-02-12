Franco Silva joined Prairie Capital Advisors in 2007 and is a shareholder in the firm. He leads Prairie’s downtown Chicago office and the ESOP Construction Advisory practice. Franco specializes in Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) formations and capital raising engagements within the construction industry. Franco partners closely with construction clients to navigate the complexities of ownership transition. By understanding each client’s unique situation and long-term goals, he designs tailored strategies that deliver the best possible outcomes for Prairie’s construction clients.