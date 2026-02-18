Renae’ L. Turnbaugh is the Director of Heating Sales for LG Electronics North America. With over 15 years of industry experience, including previous leadership roles at Carrier and Rheem, she specializes in delivering advanced mechanical solutions for national builders and developers. An active industry leader, Renae’ serves as the Associate Vice President for the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) and is one of 21 elected chairs for the NAHB Associates Committee. Her contributions have earned her induction into the NAHB Society of Honored Associates and prestigious accolades, including the 2023 GHBA Outstanding Associate Member and the 2025 GHBA Distinguished Member award. She resides in Houston with her husband and two children.