Rich Anderson
Rich Anderson is Chief Business Officer and Director, PMG Technical Resources for the International Code Council. He is responsible for developing, coordinating, directing and implementing programs to ensure the successful completion of the team’s goals and objectives as they apply to the International Plumbing Code (IPC), International Mechanical Code (IMC), International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC), International Swimming Pool and Spa Code (ISPSC) and related services and programs of the ICC.