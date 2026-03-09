Fendy S. Tulodo is a writer and creative worker from Malang, Indonesia. He’s worked as an operational coordinator, in communications and in business consulting, but storytelling has always been his real drive. Beyond the page, he dives into music and video editing, shaping sound and images to match his vision. Fendy graduated in Management from Airlangga University, and today he blends logical thinking with artistic instinct, always exploring fresh ways to make stories reach people. He can be found on Instagram at @fendysatria_.