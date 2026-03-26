Andrew Brown is the founder and CEO of Trades Media LLC, host of The Lost Art of the Skilled Trades podcast, and a keynote speaker and workforce strategist helping skilled trades employers become the company the next generation actually wants to work for. With over two decades in the trades industry and 100+ podcast episodes featuring the voices shaping the future of skilled work, Andrew advises contractors, associations, and workforce boards across the country on closing the gap between open positions and the people who could fill them.