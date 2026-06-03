Victor Rancour started his career as an HVAC technician and built a home services company from a single truck to more than $65 million in revenue in five years. Today he is the CEO of Rocket Group, a national network that partners with small home service businesses to install the systems, sales culture, and marketing discipline needed to scale. His new book, Brick by Brick, is a field manual for contractors who are ready to stop guessing and start building a business that grows on purpose. Get your copy at: go.callprofitrocket.com/product-details/product/69c5778b3572576513833d8a