Nate Agentis, a third-generation plumber from Pennsylvania, has 30+ years of experience owning and running a multi-million dollar plumbing service company. After founding Plumbing CEO to coach business owners and train techs in plumbing best practices, he joined BDR as the Vice President of Plumbing Vertical. As an author and coach, he's passionate about ethical growth, organizational health and helping those in the trades find balance and fulfillment. For more information, visit www.bdrco.com.