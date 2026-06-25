Silvana Massolo is an award-winning brand strategist, entrepreneur, and community builder based in Miami. She is Co-Founder and CEO of HIVE House Club, a private membership community for founders, executives, and community leaders, and Co-Founder and CMO of Revolve Group, a marketing and public relations firm. Over her career, she has led marketing strategy for more than 30 brands, including Fortune 500 companies such as McDonald's, Kia Motors, PNC Bank, New York Life, and State Farm.