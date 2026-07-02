Rachel Merritt

Ancora Education
Rachel Merritt

Rachel Merritt is Senior Director of Career Services with Ancora Education. With over 17 years of dedicated service in career services, workforce development, and student success, Rachel is a seasoned leader in higher education and workforce solutions. She joined Ancora Education in 2007 as an Admissions Representative and has held several other positions since then, including High School and Community Relations Coordinator, Career Services Advisor, and Director of Career Services.