Ivan Vislavskiy is CEO and Founder of Comrade Digital Marketing Agency, which he launched in 2008 and has since grown into a nationwide firm focused on local SEO, AI search optimization and lead generation for home service businesses. He works exclusively with contractors—plumbing, HVAC, roofing, electrical and related trades—helping them turn their online presence, including their Google Business Profile, into a consistent source of qualified jobs rather than a missed opportunity.