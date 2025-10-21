HRAI-EGIA Partnership Strengthens HVAC Training and Research Across North America

SACRAMENTO, CA and MISSISSAUGA, ONT — The Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) and the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) have announced a new partnership that will give Canadian HVAC contractors and distributors access to EGIA’s business training platforms—Contractor University and HVAC Distributor University—while expanding joint research initiatives across North America.

Partnership Expands Access to Business Training

HRAI members now have direct access to EGIA Contractor University through a dedicated HRAI-branded platform. The program begins with a 10-day free trial offering the full online training library, a custom business evaluation and roadmap, one-on-one coaching, and 24/7 expert support. After the trial, HRAI members receive discounted access for ongoing training and development.

For Canadian HVAC distributors, the partnership opens discounted enrollment in EGIA’s HVAC Distributor University. The program is designed to help distributor sales teams strengthen contractor relationships and become value-added partners. Distributor University combines on-demand video courses with live workshops tailored to territory managers.

“HRAI has been the gold standard for HVAC industry leadership in Canada for over 55 years,” said Bruce Matulich, CEO of EGIA. “Their commitment to professional standards, industry advocacy, and member success makes them the ideal partner to help us serve Canadian HVAC contractors and distributors.”

Joint Research Builds Market Insight

The collaboration also builds on the two organizations’ recent success with the 2025 HVAC Contractor Survey Research Report, which provided valuable business benchmarking data across North America. A new version of the survey is now underway, with Canadian participation encouraged to ensure robust regional representation in the 2026 report.

“EGIA Contractor University represents the pinnacle of business training in our industry,” said Tara Smith, Chair of HRAI. “This partnership allows us to bring world-class business development resources to our members while contributing to research that benefits the entire HVAC community.”

How to Participate

Contractors can take part in the 2026 HVAC Contractor Survey at MyContractorUniversity.com/Survey.

HRAI contractors can learn more about their dedicated Contractor University access at MyContractorUniversity.com/HRAI, and Canadian HVAC distributors can explore Distributor University offerings at HVACDistributorUniversity.com/HRAI.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.