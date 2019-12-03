Bradley Appoints Jim Johnston VP of Manufacturing

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Bradley Corp. announces the appointment of Jim Johnston to Vice President of Manufacturing for the Menomonee Falls, WI-based manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment.

Johnston is responsible for operations of all Bradley manufacturing/plant locations, including Menomonee Falls, WI, Germantown, WI, Marion, OH and Delton, MI, directing supply chain, quality assurance and lean/continuous improvement. He will be leading the design, development and implementation of strategic initiatives to continuously enhance operations.

With more than 20 years of industrial manufacturing experience, Johnston has overseen domestic and international operations, and operational integrations. He has worked for companies such as Bucyrus Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and most recently L3Harris Technologies Inc. For more information visit https://www.bradleycorp.com.