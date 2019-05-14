Brandt Companies, Magnum Engineering Join Forces

CARROLLTON, TX -- The Brandt Companies, LLC (Brandt), an industry leading mechanical, electrical and industrial contractor, and Magnum Engineering and Controls (Magnum) announced today that they will be joining forces. This partnership will enable a unique service offering to Texas based and national clients including design, build, fabrication, and construction solutions.

Magnum is a technical leader in electrical, mechanical and industrial control systems engineering. Operating under the Brandt umbrella, Magnum will continue to provide technical services to their clients and will now be equipped to offer Brandt’s turnkey construction services.

Under the leadership of Barry Moore, CEO of Brandt, the combined companies will focus on profitable growth, cross selling opportunities, and career growth for employees.

“We are excited to welcome Magnum into the Brandt family,” Moore, said. “We share a common passion for innovation, customer service and delivering high-quality solutions. This acquisition will drive exciting new growth for both of our businesses and will unlock a complete portfolio of leading commercial and industrial solutions for our clients.”

For over 20 years, Magnum has provided clients with the highest level of consulting services. Magnum specializes in control system engineering, specification, and integration of industrial process control systems. In addition, they offer on-site commissioning, field startup, support services, and operate a full-service custom panel fabrication shop.

Rick Hannasch, co-founder of Magnum said, “Our team is thrilled to be part of such a strong organization. Magnum compliments Brandt’s business model and their culture very much aligns with our values and approach to exceeding customer expectations. We are very excited about our partnership with Brandt.”

Since 1952, Brandt has become a powerhouse in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing solutions for large commercial and industrial construction projects. Additionally, Brandt provides 24-hour, 7-days-a-week service solutions. Brandt is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and maintains additional regional offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Waco.

