California Faucets Celebrates 30 Years

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA — California Faucets has marked thirty years as a manufacturer of artisan-crafted bath and kitchen fixtures. Over the course of three decades, the company has helped shape the direction of the industry, offering a versatile mix of game-changing products. At the same time, the manufacturer has remained true to its roots by focusing on old-fashioned customer service and efficient turnaround on custom orders.

California Faucets’ history of innovation has resulted in products and technologies that have shifted the industry’s approaches to both design and performance. Most notable among those is StyleDrain, the first decorative shower drain with fast-flow efficiency. StyleDrain transformed a category that was once restricted to lackluster, industrial-like drains into a sleek focal point. The industry took notice of California Faucets’ innovations, recognizing StyleDrain and line extensions StyleDrain Tile and CeraLine with numerous awards, including three prestigious Best of Year (BoY) Awards from Interior Design (ID) magazine.

A fourth ID award was bestowed upon ZeroDrain, the world’s first “pop-down” lavatory drain that turns a utilitarian product into a design statement; the drain sits flush with the sink instead of protruding. A one-finger touch opens and closes ZeroDrain, which makes installing and cleaning faster and easier. Another breakthrough was California Faucets’ StyleTherm, which brought advanced thermostatic technology, previously limited to the luxury market, into an affordable price point. StyleTherm offers a range of features unavailable with pressure balance systems, including dialing-in to exact temperatures, no diverter valve required to toggle between shower applications, independent volume operation for each application, anti-scald protection, and a higher water flow rate.

'While the DNA of our company hasn’t changed, we’ve evolved immensely in terms of innovation, technology, and design.'

California Faucets has built a company culture rooted in old-fashioned values and fine craftsmanship. With the mantra, “artisan hands, not mass produced,” the manufacturer continues to deliver custom-built, handcrafted solid-brass fixtures in 30-plus hand-produced finishes, even as it has gradually expanded in size and industry footprint.

The available array of finishes — including 15 decorative PVD finishes — established the brand as a world leader in PVD while playing an important role in the manufacturer’s ability to satisfy most any design requirement.

“Thanks to my father, Fred Silverstein, California Faucets was founded in 1988 with core values of delivering high-quality decorative faucets in a timely fashion supported by superior customer service. Thirty years later, these principles remain the core of our company culture,” says Jeff Silverstein, President & CEO. “Of course, while the DNA of our company hasn’t changed, we’ve evolved immensely in terms of innovation, technology, and design,” he says, noting that three family members are by his side in their dedication to ensuring the handmade faucet company his father built continues to evolve and thrive. In order of seniority, they include Jeff’s cousin Noah Taft, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales; his sisters, Tina Silverstein, who handles the company’s digital marketing and Sue Cuthbert, who recently joined as the new product launch coordinator. “Overall, we’ve created a formula that has gratifyingly resulted in stellar growth and an ability to continue delivering our luxury designer fittings on a grander scale. I’m proud that we’ve accomplished this growth and continue to be a leader in innovation all while sticking true to the roots my father established three decades ago.”

Fred Silverstein’s cultural vision also is reflected in the company’s devotion to its Huntington Beach home base, where it employs 180 people and has earned the coveted, “Made in California” designation. “We’re extremely proud to do all of our own design, engineering, finishing, and assembly right here in Huntington Beach,” says Noah Taft, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “In fact, California Faucets employs more American labor per faucet sold than almost any other faucet manufacturer, a detail that is just as important to the company’s legacy as our reputation for innovation and craftsmanship.”

To see more, visit www.californiafaucets.com.