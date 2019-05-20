Menu
Canadian flag
Management

Canada’s Construction Industry to Reach US$304.6B in 2023

Growth will be driven by investments in infrastructure, says GlobalData.

Canada’s construction industry output value was estimated to be US$291.2B in 2018. This is expected to grow to US$304.6B in 2023 (measured at constant 2017 US dollar exchange rates), at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.90%, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023’ reveals that Canada’s construction industry growth decelerated to 0.6% in 2018, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% in 2017. The sharp deceleration in activity was mainly driven by significant declines in residential construction, as well as repair, engineering and other construction activities. 

The government’s planned investments in infrastructure are expected to support the growth of Canada’s construction industry. Under the ‘Investing in Canada Plan’, the government plans to invest a total of US$139B in key infrastructure sectors through 2028.

Danny Richards, Lead Economist at GlobalData, comments: “In addition, the government’s aim to improve local energy resources is expected to support investment in energy infrastructure projects, which will in turn fuel growth in the industry.”

Residential construction was the largest market in the Canadian construction industry in 2018, accounting for 43.7% of its total value. Forecast-period market growth will be supported by the government’s efforts to build affordable houses. In the 2019 budget, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) announced plans to spend US$943.0M to provide financial help to first-time home buyers during 2019–2022.

The total construction project pipeline in Canada – as tracked by GlobalData, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25m – stands at CAD1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is relatively skewed towards late-stage projects, with 54.5% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of May 2019.

TAGS: Commercial Plumbing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Capitol_Building.jpg
PHCC Members Advocate for Key Issues at 2019 Legislative Conference
May 17, 2019
slant-fin_logo.jpg
Slant/Fin Celebrating 70-Year Anniversary
May 16, 2019
Martin Knieps_Michael Martinez.jpg
PMI Names Martin Knieps and Michael Martinez to Board of Directors
May 14, 2019
Brandt_Companies_logo.jpg
Brandt Companies, Magnum Engineering Join Forces
May 14, 2019