Management

Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire J & J Municipal Supply and Erosion Resources & Supply

Completion of the two acquisitions will make nine total by Core & Main since becoming an independent company in August 2017.

ST. LOUIS, MO — Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of J & J Municipal Supply, Inc., and Erosion Resources & Supply, Inc. Completion of the two acquisitions will make nine total by Core & Main since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms are undisclosed. J & J Municipal Supply and Erosion Resources & Supply are based in southwestern Indiana.

"Core & Main is excited about strengthening its presence in Indiana, Kentucky and Southern Illinois and adding more erosion control products for our customers in the region," said Jack Schaller, president of Waterworks for Core & Main.

“These acquisitions align with our strategy to expand our geographic reach, as well as our products,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “Also, these companies place a high value on product expertise, excellent customer service and teamwork, which matches Core & Main’s core principles.”

Jane Ann Fleener and John Fleener currently own Erosion Resources & Supply and J&J Municipal Supply, respectively. Jane Ann Fleener said, “I believe joining our combined resources with Core & Main will continue our commitment to quality customer service and products. Our team members will benefit from the opportunities for learning and growth that Core & Main can offer as well.” John Fleener noted, “Core & Main is a large national company, but will continue our 30-year history of valuing both our large and small customers. We look forward to moving ahead with Core & Main to provide cities and contractors continued customer support and products to meet all the growth potential of our tri-state area.”

