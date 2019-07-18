Menu
Three fingers.jpg golubovy/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Management

EGIA Weekly Show: How to Destroy the 3 Bid Objection

Weldon Long introduces the first step in building trust with your homeowners to overcome the 3-bid objection. 

What actually protects homeowners — empty promises from random companies or the demonstrated trustworthiness of your brand?

EGIA19.jpg

This week, New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long introduces the first step in building trust with your homeowners to overcome the 3-bid objection. Your CSRs will also learn the true value of every lead to make sure they're not letting any opportunity slip away.

All that and more on this week's episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on 7/26.

TAGS: Business Development
