EMCOR Group Acquires Batchelor & Kimball, Inc.

NORWALK, CT — EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Batchelor & Kimball, Inc. (“BKI”), a leading full service provider of mechanical construction and maintenance services.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, BKI is one of the preeminent full service U.S. commercial and industrial mechanical construction and maintenance services companies. BKI has designed, installed, constructed and maintained the HVAC and plumbing systems in a wide variety of projects for all types of non-residential facilities, including hospitals, laboratories, data centers, schools, airports and office buildings.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR commented. “We are pleased to have successfully completed the acquisition of BKI. With one of the most experienced executive and field management teams in the mechanical construction industry, BKI will further broaden and enhance the service offerings EMCOR provides to its customers.”

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

