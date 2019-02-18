Franklin Electric Celebrates 75 Years

FORT WAYNE, IN – Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has announced 2019 as the company’s 75-year anniversary. A lot has changed at Franklin Electric since E.J. (Ed) Schaefer and T.W. (Wayne) Kehoe founded the company in 1944 in Bluffton, Indiana. Since then, the company has grown from a small motor manufacturing company into a leading global provider of systems and components for moving water and fuel. What hasn’t changed are the company's core values; they remain focused on their customers and dedicated to delivering on their Key Factors for Success. Franklin Electric hopes 2019 will be a celebration of all they have accomplished in many places and for many customers around the world.

Named after Benjamin Franklin, a pioneer in electrical engineering, Franklin Electric’s core products are the world’s first reliable submersible electric motor for water systems, which have remained a staple of the water well industry. 75 years later, the company continues to manufacture and distribute improved versions of this unrivaled motor design all around the world, and have expanded their expertise to create innovative solutions, including pumps, electronics, and adjacent products, addressing modern industry challenges and serving customers’ needs.

“We would like to recognize and thank all of our employees, customers, partners, and investors that have played a role in helping shape Franklin Electric into the company it is today. As we reflect on our past during this milestone, we find ourselves even more focused on our vision of being an indispensable partner to our customers,” states Gregg Sengstack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.