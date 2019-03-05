Franklin Electric Welcomes Ryan Johnson As New Sales Leader

FORT WAYNE, IN — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) welcomes Ryan Johnson as the new Vice President, Sales-US/Canada for the North America Water Systems (NAWS) Busines Unit. Johnson will manage all aspects of sales activities for the US and Canada markets, placing a strong focus on helping Franklin Electric achieve its vision of becoming an indispensable partner to its customers.

Johnson has 20 years of industry experience in motors, sales, and management, spending his entire career with Regal Beloit and General Electric. His diverse background includes expertise in marketing, Six Sigma, operations, and in every aspect of the sales process, from direct field sales experience to sales management leadership.

“Ryan brings a proven track record of building strategies and sales teams focused on providing its customers with clear, differentiating value,” states Don Kenney, President, North America Water Systems and Vice President of Franklin Electric. “He is an operationally driven customer advocate that brings a fresh perspective being previously outside of the company. He has Midwest values, and understands the importance of building and managing fair and mutually beneficial partnerships. I have no doubt that Ryan brings the innovative outlook needed to support our progressing efforts as an organization.”

Born and raised in Indiana, Ryan will be located at Franklin Electric’s Fort Wayne, Indiana, headquarters. For more information about Franklin Electric and its products, visit www.franklin-electric.com.