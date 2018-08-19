Fujitsu Names Jeffrey Lane Regional Sales Manager, Carolinas

Fujitsu General America, Inc., based in Fairfield, NJ, announces that Jeffrey Lane has been appointed to Regional Sales Manager in North and South Carolina.

In that region, Lane is responsible for the support and expansion of Fujitsu Halcyon product. He joins Fujitsu after working for another ductless manufacturer for several years, where he generated a large sales increase in his region while actively aiding distributors, contractors, builders and developers. With a total of 18 years in the HVAC industry, from distributor to unitary to manufacturer, Jeffery will be a great asset for Fujitsu.

For more information, visit www.FujitsuGeneral.com