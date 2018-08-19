Menu
Residential HVAC Fujitsu
Jeffrey Lane Regional Sales Manager in North and South Carolina.
Press Release
Management

Fujitsu Names Jeffrey Lane Regional Sales Manager, Carolinas

Fujitsu General America, Inc., based in Fairfield, NJ, announces that Jeffrey Lane has been appointed to Regional Sales Manager in North and South Carolina. 

In that region, Lane is responsible for the support and expansion of Fujitsu Halcyon product.  He joins Fujitsu after working for another ductless manufacturer for several years, where he generated a large sales increase in his region while actively aiding distributors, contractors, builders and developers.  With a total of 18 years in the HVAC industry, from distributor to unitary to manufacturer, Jeffery will be a great asset for Fujitsu.

For more information, visit www.FujitsuGeneral.com

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Quality.jpg
Does Quality Matter Anymore?
Aug 20, 2018
Christiansen_Plattner.jpg
New CEO and CFO at REHAU
Aug 20, 2018
CF-30th-Anniversary-Employees-Celebrate.jpg
California Faucets Celebrates 30 Years
Aug 20, 2018
enviro.jpg
Enviro Water Products Announces Strategic Partnership with Nexstar
Aug 10, 2018