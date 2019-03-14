Menu
Haberberger_new_hires.jpg Haberberger
(Left to right) Jeremy McKinney, Ed Schaffer and Michelle Scott.
Management

Haberberger Welcomes Three New Employees

71-year old mechanical contracting firm welcomes new hires to its growing team.

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis-based Haberberger, Inc., has announced the addition of Jeremy McKinney, Ed Schaffer and Michelle Scott to the mechanical contracting firm’s growing team.

McKinney has joined Haberberger, Inc. as a project manager, where he will be responsible for overseeing projects and project estimation. He is a registered Professional Engineer with more than two decades of heavy industrial experience that includes process and mechanical engineering design and construction and the management of several $100 million projects. McKinney holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kentucky and resides in Swansea, Ill.

With over 17 years of experience in the commercial and industrial HVAC industry in the St. Louis area, Schaffer, of Villa Ridge, Mo., has joined the Haberberger team as a service project manager. In his new role, he will be working with building owners and facility end-users to deliver engineered HVAC-R mechanical solutions and services. Prior to his career in the HVAC industry, Schaffer served in the U.S. Army, where he was deployed to Kosovo in 1999 and to Germany until 2001. He received an associate degree from Vatterott before joining UA Local 562 as a service pipefitter. Schaffer also earned his Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from St. Louis Community College.

Scott, of Oakville, recently joined Haberberger, Inc. as a service administrative manager. She is responsible for dispatching service calls, providing administrative support to the service department and overseeing customer service. Scott has over 20 years of experience, including roles at CK Power, Fabick Cat and Integrated Facility Solutions.

TAGS: Plumbing Contractor Piping Contractor
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Construction copy 2.jpg
70% of Contractors Struggling to Meet Deadlines as Labor Shortage Persists
Mar 14, 2019
hjackplumbing.png
H. Jack's Plumbing & Heating Provides 164,000 Meals to Northeast Ohio’s Needy
Mar 11, 2019
district_h_and_c.jpg
District Heating and Cooling Market to Exceed $400B by 2024
Mar 11, 2019
Franklin Electric - Ryan Johnson.jpg
Franklin Electric Welcomes Ryan Johnson As New Sales Leader
Mar 05, 2019