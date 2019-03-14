Haberberger Welcomes Three New Employees

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis-based Haberberger, Inc., has announced the addition of Jeremy McKinney, Ed Schaffer and Michelle Scott to the mechanical contracting firm’s growing team.

McKinney has joined Haberberger, Inc. as a project manager, where he will be responsible for overseeing projects and project estimation. He is a registered Professional Engineer with more than two decades of heavy industrial experience that includes process and mechanical engineering design and construction and the management of several $100 million projects. McKinney holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kentucky and resides in Swansea, Ill.

With over 17 years of experience in the commercial and industrial HVAC industry in the St. Louis area, Schaffer, of Villa Ridge, Mo., has joined the Haberberger team as a service project manager. In his new role, he will be working with building owners and facility end-users to deliver engineered HVAC-R mechanical solutions and services. Prior to his career in the HVAC industry, Schaffer served in the U.S. Army, where he was deployed to Kosovo in 1999 and to Germany until 2001. He received an associate degree from Vatterott before joining UA Local 562 as a service pipefitter. Schaffer also earned his Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from St. Louis Community College.

Scott, of Oakville, recently joined Haberberger, Inc. as a service administrative manager. She is responsible for dispatching service calls, providing administrative support to the service department and overseeing customer service. Scott has over 20 years of experience, including roles at CK Power, Fabick Cat and Integrated Facility Solutions.