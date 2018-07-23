Hansgrohe USA Announces Oliver Bahr as President/GM

ALPHARETTA, GA — Hansgrohe, Inc., a leading manufacturer of kitchen and bath products and a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Hansgrohe SE, has announced it has appointed Oliver Bahr as President/GM, effective July 23. Formerly President at Franke Kitchen Systems North America, Bahr comes with the advantage of a dual citizenship (USA and Germany) and a documented history of tremendous success in product and brand development, performance culture, and collaborative e-commerce strategies.

Bahr has a long history of achievement in sales and marketing, including successful establishment of operational footprint and performance optimizations. His diverse range of international expertise and his multicultural background will be a considerable asset in his new role at Hansgrohe as he looks to build on the company’s success in 2018. A talented team of over 250 employees and a world-class manufacturing facility in Alpharetta, GA will also fall under Bahr’s supervision—furnishing Hansgrohe with a concerted edge.

According to Interim President Sibylle Mair, “Hansgrohe’s foundation is built on leadership, innovation, and a commitment to unparalleled quality. It was paramount to find a succeeding president that exhibited those core qualities. We searched far and wide and meticulously analyzed each candidate to ensure that we found the consummate professional to guide our U.S. team. Bahr’s strong work ethic along with his industry experience and recognized ascendancy in the commercial and residential markets—both nationally and internationally—made him stand out from the rest.”

Bahr comes to Hansgrohe having worked with well-recognized manufacturers in the building products and power tools sector. He most-recently served as the president of the Franke Kitchen Systems North American business unit for the past year. Prior to that, Bahr was VP of Sales with Franke from 2013–2017. Before joining the plumbing sector, Bahr held several key positions with the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation from 2006–2013 after working with the Stanley Black & Decker Corporation.