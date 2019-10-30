IHS Joins Mestek as New Boiler Representative

WESTFIELD, MA — Mestek has announced Intermountain Hydronic Specialties (IHS) as their new manufacturer’s representative in the state of Utah and the Nevada counties of Elko and Eureka for RBI, Advanced Thermal Hydronics (ATH) and Smith Cast Iron Boilers.

Headquartered in Salt Lake County, Utah, Intermountain Hydronic Specialties opened its doors in 2005 and offers a highly motivated staff with a combined work experience of over 50 years. IHS has built their outstanding reputation by providing innovative solutions to the hydronic industry.

“Intermountain Hydronic Specialties’ strong relationships and hydronic expertise combined with Mestek’s extensive product offering makes this a real win-win to continue to strengthen our relationships with customers, contractors and owners in Utah.,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Chad Sime.” The new partnership will allow us to improve and expand both knowledge and customer service with integrated solutions in the territory.”

A training seminar at IHS headquarters.

To kick off their new partnership, IHS hosted three open house training seminars to introduce KN-Series condensing cast iron boilers by ATH and RBI boilers and water heaters to their customer base. Over 200 guests attended the sessions. “The impressive turnout at the recent events is an exciting start to our relationship with IHS. Their depth of knowledge and commitment to providing quality training are true added values for all IHS customers,” added Sime