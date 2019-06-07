Menu
Jason O’Neill Joins Taco Comfort Solutions as Regional Manager

O’Neill has over twenty years of experience in a variety of sales management positions.

Taco Comfort Solutions welcomes Jason O’Neill as the company’s new Regional Manager for Wholesale Products in the Western United States.

O’Neill has over twenty years of experience in a variety of sales management positions with Uponor, Bosch, McCoy Sales and International Environmental Corporation.  His broad experience, knowledge of the region, and familiarity with Taco’s product line will help position the western territory nicely for growth in the years to come.  O’Neill will be reporting to John Morgan, Vice President for the West.

Along with his two children, O’Neill lives in Castle Rock, Colorado, where they enjoy skiing, hiking and camping in the mountains.

