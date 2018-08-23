John H. White, Jr. Reassumes CEO Role at Taco

CRANSTON, RI – The Taco Family of Companies Chairman and owner John H. White, Jr. announced today that he will reassume the role of company CEO effective immediately. The company also announced that John White III and Benjamin White have been named Vice Presidents of Taco Comfort Solutions.

“Nearly four years ago I asked Wil VandeWiel to take the Company into Europe and grow our businesses domestically and internationally,” Mr. White said. “With Taco well on its way to meeting those goals, Wil has decided that he would like to pursue other opportunities and I have accepted his decision.”

“Everyone in the Company wishes Wil good luck wherever the future may take him and I personally wish to thank him for all of his efforts while a part of the Taco family.”



