September Legal Roundup

Court decisions rarely arrive with an instruction manual for the people running trucks, crews, service departments, manufacturing lines, and project books. The practical value is in identifying the rule before it becomes a claims problem. These three recent appellate decisions offer useful warnings about installed equipment, expert proof, and construction-liability structures.

Installed equipment may still be treated as a product years later

In Hnat v. Eclipse Awning Systems, LLC, the Ohio Court of Appeals, Second District, treated a permanently attached retractable awning as a product rather than a fixture that had become part of the real property. The decision applied Ohio’s ten-year product-liability statute of repose to claims arising from an awning delivered in 2007. The court affirmed dismissal of the product-liability, wrongful-death, and derivative punitive-damages claims. One judge dissented, reasoning that the allegations about permanent attachment and transfer with the home made the fixture question too fact-intensive to resolve at the pleading stage.



The court did not decide that the awning was defect-free, determine the cause of the accident, or resolve negligence, causation, or damages. The claims were barred because of the court’s classification of the equipment and the passage of time.



The operating lesson extends well beyond awnings. Classification can affect statutes of repose, warranty periods, insurance treatment, replacement responsibility, and long-tail exposure for furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, generators, refrigeration systems, controls, and other installed equipment. Contractors and manufacturers should preserve delivery dates, serial numbers, installation records, attachment methods, replacement history, and contract language describing whether equipment is removable, integrated, or transferred with the property.



Read the full Shop On Fire analysis: shoponfire.com/knowledge-hub/legal-challenges-updates/ohio-court-draws-product-fixture-line-for-installed-equipment/

A fire claim can fail when the expert cannot identify the defect theory

In Citation Insurance Co. v. Broan-NuTone LLC, the First Circuit affirmed summary judgment for bathroom-fan and motor manufacturers after a fire insurer pursued negligence and implied-warranty theories. The insurer’s expert could not establish why the fan’s thermal cutoff failed, how the product departed from its intended design, or whether a safer alternative design was feasible and economically reasonable. The court also upheld limits on opinions introduced for the first time during the expert’s deposition rather than being properly disclosed in the report.



The ruling was about proof, not a finding that the fan could not have caused the fire. The court did not determine the actual cause of the loss and did not decide whether Massachusetts generally recognizes a malfunction theory of product liability.



For contractors, installers, manufacturers, and insurers, the lesson is procedural and practical. Preserve the product immediately. Identify the exact model and serial number. Document installation, service, maintenance, wiring, airflow, surrounding conditions, and any prior complaints. Then make sure the expert report clearly separates manufacturing defect, design defect, installation error, maintenance, and misuse theories. A general conclusion that a product malfunctioned may not survive without a technically supported explanation.



Read the full Shop On Fire analysis: shoponfire.com/knowledge-hub/legal-challenges-updates/726000-bathroom-fan-fire-claim-fails-on-expert-proof

Workers’ compensation immunity can defeat a multi-million-dollar construction structure

In Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, LLC v. Graves, the Kentucky Court of Appeals reversed a construction-liability judgment exceeding $22.5 million, including a $10 million punitive award, and ordered dismissal of every claim against the general contractor. The underlying incident involved a retaining-wall form collapse that killed one worker and injured three. The plaintiffs used a consent judgment and assignment to pursue the general contractor indirectly through engineers’ indemnity claims.



The appellate court held that Kentucky’s workers’ compensation exclusivity and up-the-ladder immunity could not be bypassed through that arrangement. It also held that Kentucky’s anti-indemnity statute invalidated contractual language attempting to transfer responsibility for the contractor’s own negligence, and that excluding the contractor from the liability proceeding violated participation, cross-examination, and jury-trial rights.



This was a ruling about immunity, indemnification, and procedure. It was not a finding that the accident did not occur. Further review may still be sought.



The practical question for contractors is whether the defense, indemnity, insurance, and statutory-employer structure was examined before the accident. General contractors and subcontractors should identify who qualifies as an up-the-ladder employer, what indemnity provisions state, what the anti-indemnity statute permits, and whether each potentially liable party has a meaningful opportunity to participate in the defense.



Read the full Shop On Fire analysis: shoponfire.com/knowledge-hub/legal-challenges-updates/kentucky-court-dismantles-22-5-million-construction-liability-structure/



Shop On Fire’s Industrial Legal Intelligence desk tracks public opinions, orders, and meaningful docket developments affecting HVAC, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, manufacturing, distribution, construction, and home-service businesses. The full case desk is available here: shoponfire.com/knowledge-hub/legal-challenges-updates/



This publication is business education and commentary, not legal advice or representation.