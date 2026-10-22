October Legal Roundup

A contractor can perform the work, send the bill, and still discover that the legal path to payment depends on a registration record, a precise date in a lien, or the terms and record of an arbitration. Three recent appellate decisions show where a routine administrative gap becomes a costly dispute.

1. Idaho: emergency work did not cure an unregistered contractor’s claim

In Samuel Lee Services LLC v. Bangeman, decided October 20, the Idaho Supreme Court affirmed dismissal of a mold-remediation company’s unjust-enrichment claim. The Montana company had performed emergency work at an Idaho home and billed $44,451.36, but it had never registered under Idaho’s Contractor Registration Act. It argued that equity should allow recovery because the homeowner received a benefit. The court held that the statute barred this action for work performed while unregistered; its earlier decisions allowing recovery for severable work performed after registration did not help a company that never registered.



The operating question: Before dispatching across a state line, who verifies the company’s registration status for that jurisdiction and the scope of work? An emergency call does not create the exception the contractor sought here. The opinion resolves this Idaho claim on its facts; it does not establish a nationwide rule on licensing or restitution.



Court opinion: https://api.isc.idaho.gov/uploads/Documents/ISC/Civil/2026/1792506518508-52899.pdf

2. Mississippi: a dated invoice was not the missing lien date

In Cuevas Machine Company, Inc. v. Calgon Carbon Corporation, decided October 15, the Mississippi Supreme Court answered a question certified by the Fifth Circuit about the state’s construction-lien statute. The subcontractor filed two liens and attached dated invoices, but neither the liens nor the attachments plainly identified the last date labor, services, or materials were supplied to the premises—the date the statute treats as the date the claim became due. The court answered that those attachments did not satisfy the statutory requirement. The federal appeal still must apply that answer to the case.



The operating question: Can the project file identify the actual last date of qualifying work and carry it accurately into the lien document? An invoice date is not necessarily that date. A lien form should be checked against the governing state statute and project records before filing.



Court opinion: https://courts.ms.gov/Images/Opinions/CO195942.pdf

3. Ohio: arbitration did not end the fee exposure

In Remillard v. DF Construction Co., L.L.C., decided October 5, an Ohio appeals court affirmed confirmation of a homeowners’ arbitration award arising from a delayed home build. The builder’s challenge to the arbitrator’s impartiality rested on his prior mediation of a separate dispute, without evidence of actual bias or a relevant conflict. The builder’s notice-and-cure argument challenged the arbitrator’s interpretation of the contract, which was not a basis for the court to retry the merits. The arbitrator had found a knowing violation of Ohio’s Home Construction Service Suppliers Act. The appeals court also upheld $12,346 in additional attorney fees incurred defending and enforcing the award, on top of fees awarded in arbitration under that statute.



The operating question: Is the delay history, customer notice, response, and arbitration record complete enough to explain what happened? A post-award challenge may add cost when a statute gives the prevailing customer a fee remedy. This decision turns on Ohio law and the record presented, not on a universal rule that every arbitration creates supplemental fees.



Court opinion: https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/rod/docs/pdf/12/2026/2026-Ohio-3912.pdf



The common thread is record discipline before the dispute: verify authority to work, document the date that matters, and preserve the contract and arbitration record. Those are business controls worth testing long before a lawyer has to reconstruct them.



Note: Shop On Fire Legal Intelligence provides source-traceable business commentary and research; it is not a law firm. This article is general education, not legal advice. Contractors should consult qualified counsel about the law and facts in their jurisdiction.