LIXIL Americas Appoints New CFO

PISCATAWAY, NJ ― LIXIL Americas, pioneer of water and housing products within the brands American Standard, GROHE and DXV brands, announced the promotion of Mark Bunting to chief financial officer. Bunting will report directly to Adam Bryson, Chief Financial Officer, LIXIL International.



“We’re thrilled to appoint Mark into his new role. He will make an immediate impact and will play an integral role on the LIXIL Americas’ Executive Team.” said Bryson. “Mark’s depth of industry, market, and business knowledge makes him a perfect fit to be our chief financial officer.”



Bunting brings 14 years of building product experience to the position, including six years at LIXIL. Bunting’s roles within Americas included vice president of financial planning and analysis and most recently vice president & managing director, portfolio development providing leadership to Amstan and Decorative Panels International (DPI) and served as CFO for LIXIL Home Services (LHS). Before joining the company, Bunting was the director of global and financial planning and analysis at Stanley Black & Decker where he led strategic planning and served as the primary interface for investor relations.



Prior to Stanley Black & Decker, Bunting held various finance positions at multiple companies including Fortune Brands, General Electric and Hasbro. Bunting holds a B.A. in Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

