Lou Zonta joins UMC to Expand Efforts in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA — Lou Zonta joins UMC (University Mechanical Contractors)—a regional leader in mechanical design and construction, energy services, and facility maintenance solutions—as a business development leader with a current focus on major construction projects and building performance and technology projects in Seattle’s commercial market.

With 30 years of experience in BD consulting, business ownership and as a managing broker, Zonta has built a solid business development reputation in the real estate world and in the construction industry. He brings exceptional planning and management skills, as well keen business acumen, and knowledge of developer and economic trends. Zonta has sold over $1 billion in new construction work is his career to date.

At UMC, Zonta is responsible for building the firm’s pipeline of leads and opportunities. He will create and manage client account plans, organize opportunities for UMC to interact with current and prospective clients, and continually meet with the movers and shakers in the industry to keep abreast of everything happening in the market.

“With UMC’s strategic growth plan, I’m thrilled to add Lou to our team,” says Steve Brooks, VP, director of business development. “He will elevate our targeted business development program and enhance our client focus.”

“I am pleased to be a part of the UMC family of innovators and tradition of delivering on fundamentals,” says Zonta. “UMC is successful in the mechanical business largely because of its people and approach towards creating, adapting and delivering new technologies, as shown in its leadership in implementing modularization and fabrication. In an era of disruption and hyper-change, UMC is a trailblazer and advocate for positive change and smart growth.”

Zonta is an industry leader with a commitment to doing the right thing. He values integrity, responsiveness, and great people. He served NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association as Development Entitlements Appointee for a three-year term. He is a former board member for EnterpriseSeattle, an economic development partnership charged with the mission of building a competitive, world-class economy in King County.