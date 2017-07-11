Made in America 2019

Welcome to our annual Made in America feature, where we profile manufacturers based here in the USA providing great products to the plumbing and heating industry.

It’s been a busy 12 months for manufacturers since our last Made in America feature. According to figures released by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the value added by manufacturers to the US economy increased seven percent in 2018 to nearly $2.4 trillion. Spurring that growth has been the recent trend of re-shoring: labor and materials prices have been rising overseas, causing manufacturers to give the US—with its developed infrastructure and educated workforce—another look.

But it’s not all good news. An ongoing trade war with China has been giving some manufacturers fits. A shortage of skilled labor—the backbone of American manufacturing—means some manufacturers have been unable to grow, even in the face of rising demand. And both natural catastrophes and the threat of war are seen as possible dangers to the supply chain.

But through innovation, through investment in new technologies and systems, through a new spirit of partnership with their workers, American Manufacturers are poised to have another strong year filled with outstanding products set to dazzle contractors in 2019. Let’s take a look!