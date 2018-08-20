New CEO and CFO at REHAU

The Supervisory Board of the global REHAU Group announces that William Christensen has been appointed the new CEO of REHAU. Christensen was previously the Chief Marketing Officer and is replacing Rainer Schulz, who has run the company since 2010.



“We are very pleased that William Christensen with his international management experience is taking the helm," says Jobst Wagner, President of the REHAU Supervisory Board. Christensen has been with REHAU since April 2016. The 45-year-old completed his studies in the USA and, prior to joining REHAU, among others served on the Group Executive Board of Geberit, where he was responsible for International Sales.



The new CFO will be Kurt Plattner, taking over the responsibilities of Dieter Gleisberg. Plattner has been with REHAU for 25 years and was recently Head of Treasury, Controlling & Finance at REHAU’s head office in Muri, Switzerland.



The REHAU Group is a polymer specialist with an annual turnover of more than EUR 3.5 billion. It is an independent, family-owned company with more than 20,000 employees working in over 170 locations worldwide.