New Finance VP at Uponor

Reutter served as the vice president of Finance for Ecolab’s Global Healthcare business, leading a team throughout U.S. and Europe.

John Reutter has been named the new vice president of Finance for Uponor North America. He will lead all of the company’s finance-related teams, including Accounting, Finance, Risk Management and Legal.

 

Uponor North America

John Reutter

Bill Gray, president of Uponor North America says, “John’s experience working in the water and energy industries, assisting with integrations, incorporating financial metrics into strategic goals, and guiding the financial aspects of multimillion-dollar projects were key factors in his selection. We’re excited to have John as part of our senior leadership team. I’m confident he will play an important role in the continued growth of our organization throughout North America.”

Most recently, Reutter served as the vice president of Finance for Ecolab’s Global Healthcare business, leading a team throughout U.S. and Europe. Prior to that, he was the vice president of Finance for that company’s North American Food & Beverage business, as well as Controller for Ecolab’s Water, Energy & Waste division. In that role, he played a key part in the integration of global water leader Nalco, Inc.

Reutter served in positions of increasing responsibility at Deloitte Consulting in Minneapolis, PricewaterhouseCoopers in Rosemont, Ill., as well as Deloitte & Touche and the Leo Burnett Company in Chicago. He earned his MBA degree at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and completed undergraduate work at the University of Illinois’ School of Commerce and Business.

TAGS: Piping
