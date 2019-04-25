A. O. Smith Announces Acquisition of Water-Right, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, WI— Water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE-AOS) today announced that it has acquired Water-Right, Inc., a Wisconsin-based water treatment company, for $107 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition includes all Water-Right subsidiaries, real estate, and sister company Mineral-Right, Inc.

Family-owned Water-Right, Inc., based in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a water quality solutions provider with a complete line of residential and commercial products and systems for a wide variety of applications, including solutions for problem well water. Water-Right products are sold under the Evolve®, WaterCare®, Sanitizer Series®, Impression Series® and CustomCare® product brands. In addition to its advanced and innovative product solutions, Water-Right also has a retail facility, Water-Right Services, and a state-certified lab, Clean Water Testing LLC™, specializing in water analytical services.

“The acquisition of Water-Right squarely supports A. O. Smith’s growth trajectory in water treatment and enables A. O. Smith to expand beyond its strong presence in the direct-to-consumer and retail spaces with Water-Right’s capabilities in the wholesale and independent water quality dealer channels,” said Kevin J. Wheeler, president and chief executive officer. “With its exceptional market knowledge, established relationships and array of training programs, Water-Right is the ideal fit as the newest member of the A. O. Smith family. It is an innovative, family-run and Wisconsin-based company that takes great pride in addressing customers’ problem water needs with the highest level of care.”

“We’re honored and excited that the business founded and nurtured by my father and expanded by my brothers and me is finding a long-term future home with A. O. Smith, an innovative and global leader in water technology,” noted Kurt Gruett, Water-Right president. “We’re confident that A. O. Smith – with its global capabilities and manufacturing expertise – will be able to take Water-Right and its family of products to the next level.”

Kurt Gruett, Guy Gruett and Greg Gruett will continue to lead the Water-Right businesses, while father and founder Glenn Gruett will continue to provide insight and business counsel. The Water-Right offices will remain based in Appleton, Wisconsin, and Mineral-Right will remain in Phillipsburg, Kansas.

Water-Right employs approximately 90 employees with annual sales of approximately $60 million. On April 30, 2019, A. O. Smith plans to release its first quarter 2019 results, including the financial impact of this transaction, which is expected to be minimal in 2019 due to purchase accounting and one-time costs.

