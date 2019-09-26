Profit Rhino and Callahan Roach Join Forces

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today the industry leaders in residential flat rate pricing, Profit Rhino and Callahan Roach, announced that they have begun operating both companies under the Profit Rhino brand. The combined businesses, now known as Profit Rhino powered by Callahan Roach, will offer best-in-class mobile sales technology, industry research, education and the industry’s top price book content. Combined, Profit Rhino and Callahan Roach will jointly serve over 30,000 field technicians in the residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and pool and spa industries across the U.S. and Canada.

The combining of Profit Rhino and Callahan Roach comes at a pivotal point in the field services industry, when contractors are increasingly adopting new technology to drive operational efficiency and profitability while improving the customer experience. Contractors will benefit from Profit Rhino’s mobile sales tool, flat rate platform and industry best practices, along with content supported by 30 years of experience and empirical data from Callahan Roach.

Profit Rhino powered by Callahan Roach will continue to be part of the EverCommerce portfolio of companies. Profit Rhino founder and president Jose Moreira has been named president of the combined companies and will work alongside the Callahan Roach team to bring the two companies together, operating under one brand.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the entire Callahan Roach team into the Rhino family,” said Moreira. “There’s so much opportunity to leverage the amazing content and industry knowledge Callahan Roach has curated over the last 30 years and build on our combined products and services. We will offer customers — current and future — the best technology, content and training to help them grow and succeed.”

Founded in 1989, Callahan Roach, was the first company to introduce the concept of flat rate pricing to contractors in the HVAC industry. They have since expanded into plumbing, electrical, pool, spa, and propane and fuel oil service industries and are known for publishing the most extensive and up-to-date flat rate guides in the industry.

“We’re extremely proud of how far we’ve come over the last 30 years and how we’ve been able to contribute to the growth and success of our customers, partners, service techs, manufacturers and distributors who continue to trust us with their businesses,” said Jeremy Lowe, CTO of Callahan Roach. “We’re also excited about what the future holds, in addition to joining Jose and the Profit Rhino team as we continue providing the industry with the most up-to-date parts pricing and accurate labor times for many years to come.”

Current customers of both Profit Rhino and Callahan Roach will experience no disruption to their current offerings and services and should expect to see new product features and enhancements coming from the newly formed team this fall.

The new branding and combined operations are set to be completed by Oct. 1. For more information about Profit Rhino powered by Callahan Roach, visit https://profitrhino.com.