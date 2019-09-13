Red Bull Senior VP Joins ServiceTitan as Chief People Officer

LOS ANGELES – Sept. 9, 2019 – ServiceTitan , the world’s leading all-in-one software for residential home service businesses, has named Chris Trombetta as the company’s new chief people officer.

Trombetta is the former senior vice president of Strategy and Talent for Red Bull and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Harvard Business School. In his new role, he will work with ServiceTitan’s top executives to define the fast-growing company’s talent strategy with an emphasis on developing teams and programs that support continued rapid growth and cement ServiceTitan’s position as an employer of choice.

“The opportunity to work with ServiceTitan is an honor,” Trombetta said. “It’s an impeccable business with a tremendous backstory, and they have transformed from a startup to industry leaders in the home services industry because they identified a real need and meet it with excellence. Additionally, people and culture are vitally important to the founders and management team, and I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to our future growth.”

Trombetta’s previous experience also includes Bain & Company, a leading global management consultancy, and serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2008. He is currently a board member for USA Boxing.

“Chris has a unique understanding of the deep customer empathy that's at the core of ServiceTitan,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “He understands it's what has helped us get to where we are today, and his experience as a business leader in the people function, coupled with his experience in building a world-class talent acquisition engine and results-oriented people organization will help build and grow that customer-first culture here at ServiceTitan. It’s a critical period of advancement for this company, and we’re counting on Chris’ expertise and passion to be part of the foundation for the next chapter of ServiceTitan’s story.”