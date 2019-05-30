Menu
Sale of Dunbar Mech. to Limbach Falls Through

Limbach’s September press release announced their plans to acquire Dunbar Mechanical; the sale agreement was not executed.

TOLEDO, OH — Dunbar Mechanical, Inc. remains a closely-held, family-operated company headquartered in Toledo, OH, with services covering much of Ohio and Michigan from offices in Columbus, Cleveland and Detroit. While Limbach, an integrated building systems provider headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, announced in a September 2018 press release their plans to acquire Dunbar Mechanical, the sale agreement was not executed and the sale agreement expired.

Limbach holdings, in their third quarter report for 2018, has an update which simply states, "On November 18, 2018, the Company received a termination notice of the Stock Purchase Agreement relating to its previously announced pending acquisition of Dunbar Mechanical, Inc."

In CONTRACTOR Magazine's 2019 Book of Giants, its annual ranking of the nation's largest mechcanical contractors, Limbach Holdings was listed at #11 and Dunbar Mechanical was listed at #82, with a note stating that they had been acquired. CONTRACTOR regrets this error.

Dunbar has stated that the company is on track for success in 2019 continuing a three-year, record-breaking trend. “Our people, ISO 9001-2015 certified processes and fantastic clients are all key parts of Dunbar’s success,” stated Erik Dunbar, President of Dunbar Mechanical. “We maintain a strong working relationship with Limbach. Our joint venture with Limbach for Northwest Ohio’s largest healthcare project, the $350 million ProMedica Generations of Care Patient Tower at The Toledo Hospital has gone extremely well.”

