Saniflo Parent Company Acquires Zehnder Pumpen GmbH

EDISON, NJ — Saniflo U.S.A.® parent company, SFA Group, the worldwide leader in macerating and grinding toilets, recently announced the acquisition of Zehnder Pumpen GmbH, a renowned German manufacturer (created in 1970) of pump technology for industry, home and garden. The purchase was effective as of the first of this year.

“With the acquisition of Zehnder Pumpen in Grünhain-Beierfeld Saxony, SFA Group strengthens its position in the worldwide growth market of sanitary technology and ideally complements its current product portfolio,” says Stéphane Harel, member of SFA Group Management Team. “We believe there are several areas of potential opportunity and synergy in acquiring Zehnder,” he continued.

The two organizations have complementary manufacturer profiles with significant synergies in terms of products. Zehnder Pumpen’s portfolio encompasses more than 1,000 pumps and pump systems for fresh-water supply and sewage and wastewater disposal within two brands: ZEHNDER and blueZPring. SFA also offers a wide range of macerators, grinders, drain-water pumps, and condensate pumps for both residential and commercial applications. Both brands are known for their robustness, durability, performance and for being low maintenance.

The acquisition provides an excellent opportunity for SFA to enhance their geographical footprint and increase sales of the SFA Group in Germany. Zehnder Pumpen too will benefit from leveraging SFA’s 25 subsidiaries and 60 distributors worldwide to rapidly grow its product sales.

Zehnder Pumpen will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SFA Group but will remain a separate legal entity with its own brand. Employees will experience no significant change, as Zehnder Pumps will continue to exist as an independent Business Unit within SFA Group.