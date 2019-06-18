Service Experts Selects ServiceTitan As Software Provider

LOS ANGELES, CA – Service Experts, one of North America’s leading home services companies and provider of furnaces, air conditioners, other HVAC rental products and plumbing services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with home service software provider ServiceTitan.

ServiceTitan, the world’s leading all-in-one software provider for home service businesses, offers robust end-to-end solutions from in-office tools for dispatching, call booking and marketing automation, to mobile field solutions that equip team members with best-in-class tools that enable enhanced customer experiences.

“Service Experts is committed to providing our customers with five-star service every time we book an appointment, visit a home for service, or install a new piece of equipment,” said Ian McKeen, President and COO of Service Experts. “By partnering with ServiceTitan, we’re ensuring our team members have the best possible software tools to help deliver an enhanced service experience to our valued customers across the continent.”

With nearly 4,000 employees, Service Experts operates in 95 locations across North America, and is staffed with highly qualified, NATE-certified licensed service technicians and equipment installers. Founded in 1996, Service Experts provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee for all service work and product installations.

“We’re proud to work with a great brand like Service Experts to improve their customer-centric operation and enhance the employee experience for their technicians and field service staff,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “With more than 700 dedicated employees and growing, ServiceTitan is committed to our mission of improving business operations for our partners while helping every home services employee deliver great customer service supported by our software solutions and tools.”