Menu
ServiceTitan-LogoWhiteSpace.jpg
Management

ServiceTitan Named to 2018 Inc. 500

Creator of management software platform for home service contractors named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

GLENDALE, CA – ServiceTitan, the leading software for residential HVAC services businesses in the U.S., was named to the 2018 Inc. 500 fastest-growing private companies in America.

ServiceTitan was recognized for the second year in a row with 1,437 percent growth over three years.

“Recognition like this is confirmation that our philosophy of empowering home service contractors is working," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Our growth is reliant on their growth, and our mindset has always been and will continue to be about helping home service contractors grow their business.”
In addition to this honor, ServiceTitan was named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2018 list back in May.

“We have a passionate team dedicated to our customers, and we reward those who join the ServiceTitan team and buy into that cultural mindset,” Mahdessian said. “With our ongoing customer focus, like our Pantheon User Conference which is going on right now, the ServiceTitan team is constantly looking for ways to connect one-on-one with our national customer base to forge stronger partnerships and lasting business relationships. We look forward to continuing to grow ServiceTitan by investing in home service providers to help them be more efficient and productive.”

For more information about Inc. 500 and to see the full list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

TAGS: Software
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Quality.jpg
Does Quality Matter Anymore?
Aug 20, 2018
Christiansen_Plattner.jpg
New CEO and CFO at REHAU
Aug 20, 2018
CF-30th-Anniversary-Employees-Celebrate.jpg
California Faucets Celebrates 30 Years
Aug 20, 2018
Residential HVAC
Fujitsu Names Jeffrey Lane Regional Sales Manager, Carolinas
Aug 17, 2018