SJE’s New Ohio Facility Opens for Business

ASHLAND, OH – After 9 months of construction, SJE’s new facility in Ashland, Ohio, is officially open. About 67 employees work at the new facility, which is located two miles north of the old location at 2221 Ford Drive.

“We are excited to finally be in our new Ashland location. It is a great example of the commitment we have made to our team and the Ashland community,” CEO and President Dave Thomas said. “The new location, in combination with our other SJE facilities, will support our plans to continue the fantastic level of growth we have seen in recent years. More importantly, it will enable SJE to improve efficiency, quality, and service as we strive to provide an exceptional customer experience.”

The new 51,000 square foot manufacturing facility was designed by Patrick Blees, AIA, principal of C.M. Architecture and built by local general contractor Simonson Construction Services. Blees worked with SJE leadership to create a building that would enhance all aspects of SJE’s operations and support the company’s commitment to their customers, employees and the community.

“The fact that SJE is an employee-owned company added tremendous energy and value to the design process because everyone cared so much about optimizing the work environment for the SJE teams,” Blees said.

One of the new building's amenities is a large area for worker conferences and training.

Located in the Ashland Business Park, the new facility was built to replace an older building with an outdated, multi-level work environment. Both time and energy efficiency were a factor in the design, as well as creating a modern look.

“Guided by SJE’s focus on innovation, we enhanced the traditional square manufacturing ‘box’ in favor of a striking modern building with abundant natural light, energy-efficient HVAC systems, manufacturing production areas on a single floor, collaborative work spaces and numerous employee amenities,” Blees said.

SJE will host a grand opening celebration at the new location on March 28, 2019.

SJE is a leading water/wastewater controls solutions provider and systems integrator with over 40 years of expertise. SJE markets three brands—SJE Rhombus, CSI Controls, and Primex—that deliver industry-leading pump controls for a wide range of residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial applications. With corporate headquarters located in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, SJE does business globally from eight locations across the United States and Asia. SJE is a 100% employee-owned, privately held company and was named the 2017 Employee Owned Company of the Year. To learn more, visit www.sjeinc.com.