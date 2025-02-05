The 2025 Tax Season is Upon Us! Are You Ready?

Although it may be hard to believe, the 2025 Tax Season is already upon us! With it comes the responsibility of preparing your 2024 documents to ensure that your business and all of its employees have everything which is necessary to fulfill tax reporting obligations.

The filing deadline for sole proprietors is April 15, 2025. The deadline for S-corporations and Partnerships varies, depending on their fiscal year. It always falls on the 15th day of the third month following the end of the company’s fiscal year. If the 15th falls on a weekend, check with the IRS for the new filing date as it varies. Finally, for a C-Corporation, their filing deadline is on the 15th day of the fourth month following the end of the fiscal year.

One strategy that many businesses use to reduce their overall taxable income is to defer income from the prior year by invoicing clients in January instead of December and/or delaying year-end bonuses. Another savings strategy to discuss with your CPA is prepaying deductible business expenses.

Once you have all your documents assembled, consider whether you should take the standard deduction or itemize deductions; depending on your situation, the way you approach deductions can make a big difference!

Does your business make donations to non-profit organizations throughout the year, either from the business itself or by matching gifts made by your employees to their favorite charities? Contributions to qualified not-for-profit organizations may be tax-deductible if you itemize them. Be sure to keep receipts for all donations made to make reporting them easier.

The new year is also a good time for business owners to assess the health insurance plans for their companies. Renegotiating health insurance options during Q4 of the previous year to secure better plans for the new year could present another opportunity for savings during tax season. Try to find plans with better coverage-to-cost ratios. As all business owners know, health insurance coverage is a major investment. Insurers often adjust premiums and coverage options in the new year, so it can be a great time to work directly with providers or insurance brokers to negotiate better terms for yourself and your employees.

Helpful Tips

Here are a few preparation tips for the tax season: