TDIndustries Hires Steve Cunningham as New Chief People Officer

DALLAS, TX – TDIndustries (TD) has hired Steve F. Cunningham as its new Chief People Officer.

In his new role at TD, Cunningham will support the growth of a company that has grown to 2,600 Partners (employee-owners). His duties will include talent acquisition, employment compensation, benefits, training, succession planning, and safety. Hiring and developing a diverse workforce of skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen will be a top priority for TD’s People department under Cunningham’s leadership.

Cunningham comes to TD with a diverse background from more than 20 years of executive human resources experience. He has led numerous human resources, benefits, talent acquisition/development, and retention strategies with Essilor of America, a leading optical products developer and manufacturer.

During his time as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Cunningham worked to create a unified organization. He was responsible for the introduction and execution of programs and policies that benefited the company and its more than 9,000 employees.

Prior to Essilor, Cunningham spent time in HR leadership roles with Frito-Lay, BCE West, and the Circle K Corporation.

Cunningham holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Creighton University and a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He is on the board of directors for Frisco Family Services Center and a member of the Society of Human Resources Management.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to the senior leadership team at TD,” said CEO Harold MacDowell. “He is an example of a humble guide and a mature and unassuming leader who builds strong relationships, gains trust, and produces results. Steve’s expertise in talent management and his progressive People strategies will be vital in our continued commitment to grow our Partners and to the success of making our 2025 Vision a reality.”