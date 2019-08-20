TDIndustries Promotes Ed White to President

TDIndustries has promoted Ed White to President. In his new role, he will have oversight of the company's Arizona business unit, as well as three others based in North Texas. White will also join TD’s Executive Leadership Team.

White has been instrumental in building TD into one of the most respected service and mechanical construction businesses in Arizona. He holds many business licenses including air conditioning, refrigeration, electrical, process piping, and solar.

White is a long-standing board member and past president for the Arizona Builders Alliance (a joint chapter for the Associated General Contractors of America and Associated Builders and Contractors) and has served on the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE), Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) as well as the advisory council for Arizona State University and East Valley Institute of Technology.

White led TD’s design-build preconstruction of then-Cardinals Stadium, which helped solidify TD in Arizona. He continues today with numerous hospital, mission-critical, and higher-education campus projects throughout the Grand Canyon state.

“This transition is a clear reflection of Ed’s leadership, as well as TD’s continued purpose to develop and grow our Partners,” CEO Harold MacDowell said. “Ed is committed to building upon TD’s proud legacy of Servant Leadership and growing its Partners.”

In Texas, White will oversee North Texas Facilities, Multifamily, and Process Solutions business units. The Facilities team provides integrated facility management for a variety of campuses from Austin to the Red River. Multifamily specializes in high-rise apartment buildings, while Process Solutions produces high-purity equipment, installation, and maintenance for specialized industries.