Thompson Pump Awarded Municipal Purchasing Contracts

Heavy equipment procurement agreements effective for one year in North Carolina and Virginia.

PORT ORANGE, FL – Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of portable bypass and dewatering pumps, announced it has been awarded cooperative purchasing contracts from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) (Bid Award #20-04-0506, Lot #109 Mobile Pump) and the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA) (Bid Award #20-01-0802). Each of these agreements is effective for one year. These cooperative purchasing programs enable local government agencies to bypass the bidding process to procure and standardize their pump fleet with Thompson Pumps.

“For decades, the Thompson brand has been a well-known and respected name throughout the Southeast and up the East Coast,” said David Perry, Thompson Pump’s Municipal Sales Manager. “The cooperative bid awards allow all municipalities within North Carolina and Virginia the opportunity to buy a top-quality product directly from a manufacturer they already know and trust, purchasing the best pumping product(s) for their needs at pre-negotiated prices.”

Thompson Pump is part of multiple national and local purchasing cooperative contracts for direct purchase options, as well as state contracts.

In both North Carolina and Virginia, Thompson is offering three of its 6” pump models. In addition to being the pumps most often provided to municipalities, all three base models feature Thompson Pump’s Enviroprime System®. Their ability to self-prime and re-prime automatically makes them low maintenance and, most important, prevents waste water from discharging onto the ground – commonly known as blow-by. The pumps are portable and feature powerful Final Tier 4 diesel engines to meet current EPA emission standards.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, a 49-year-old family-owned company, is a full-service manufacturer and provider of high-quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise for bypass pumping, dewatering, mining and flood control. For more information visit www.thompsonpump.com

