UMC Announces Launch of New Brand

SEATTLE/MUKILTEO, WA — Since 1920, University Mechanical Contractors has been a leader in eliminating complexity for their clients’ mechanical design and construction needs throughout the Pacific Northwest. Today, the company announced the launch of a new brand, visual identity and website. [Editor's note: UMC ranked #60 in CONTRACTOR Magazine's 2019 Book of Giants.]

The new brand reflects the firm name “UMC” which clients, partners and employees have become familiar with. Branding as UMC incorporates the company’s evolving range of services which include integrated facility services, energy and environment, building performance and automation, and manufacturing.

“’Effortless ingenuity’—that’s our brand position,” said Jerry Bush, UMC President & CEO. “Our new brand conveys our promise of a collaborative spirit of genuine, personal engagement with highly proficient teams that elevate the facilities environment and take worry out of our customers minds. We do what we do best, to make our customers’ lives easier.”

UMC’s new brand brings a complete reinvention of the logo and visual system and is designed to embrace the brand promise and convey a bold, yet approachable corporate personality. The new logo mark evokes a feeling of integration and transformation, shielding customers from the inherent complexity of building systems.

“Entering our 100th year in 2020, our new brand expresses bold and thoughtful change in a changing world. It’s innovative, modern, smart and approachable, reflective of our people and our culture,” said Sandy Chapin, Marketing and Communications Manager. “Our new brand is the embodiment of the nature of our relationship to our clients, partners and staff—what we call the ‘UMC experience.’”