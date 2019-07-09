Menu
GlobeFireSprinklerLogo.jpg
Management

Victaulic Acquires Globe Fire Sprinkler

Two leading, century-old companies bring added support to fire protection customers, industry.

EASTON, PAEffective July 8, 2019, Victaulic has purchased Globe Fire Sprinkler. Combined, these two respected companies will have the resources and capabilities to bring exciting new solutions to the fire protection industry around the world.

Steven Worthington, who will continue to serve the combined organization as President, Globe Fire Protection commented, “Victaulic brings additional financial resources to Globe, enabling added focus on innovation to support our customers and the industry.”

John F. Malloy, CEO of Victaulic commented, “The addition of Globe’s fire protection sprinkler volume and engineering capabilities will provide the scale and skills necessary to be a true leader in all aspects of the fire protection industry.”

TAGS: Fire Sprinklers Commercial Plumbing Around the Web
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Core_and_Main_logo.jpg
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Long Island Pipe
Jul 09, 2019
Construction_Cranes.jpg
Commercial Construction Index Shows Surge in New Business Confidence
Jun 21, 2019
Plug_and_Play_Logo_HR.png
Rheem Announces Partnership with Plug and Play
Jun 20, 2019
pmi-logo.jpg
PMI Testifies on Adverse Impacts Expected From Tariffs
Jun 19, 2019