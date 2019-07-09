Victaulic Acquires Globe Fire Sprinkler

EASTON, PA – Effective July 8, 2019, Victaulic has purchased Globe Fire Sprinkler. Combined, these two respected companies will have the resources and capabilities to bring exciting new solutions to the fire protection industry around the world.

Steven Worthington, who will continue to serve the combined organization as President, Globe Fire Protection commented, “Victaulic brings additional financial resources to Globe, enabling added focus on innovation to support our customers and the industry.”

John F. Malloy, CEO of Victaulic commented, “The addition of Globe’s fire protection sprinkler volume and engineering capabilities will provide the scale and skills necessary to be a true leader in all aspects of the fire protection industry.”