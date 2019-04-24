Viega Names New Head of Human Resources

BROOMFIELD, CO – Industry veteran Terry Samona has been named Vice President of Human Resources at Viega LLC.

Terry oversees human resources management and development at Viega’s operations in the U.S., including headquarters and a seminar center in Broomfield, Colo.; a manufacturing plant and distribution hub in McPherson, Kan.; three additional distribution centers in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania; and a seminar center in Nashua, N.H.

“Terry’s skill and experience make him the right person to ensure we continue to hire and develop the best people,” said CEO Dave Garlow. “Viega owes its growth and industry-leading status to its exceptional employees and we know Terry can help us improve our processes and policies even further.”

“I very much look forward to partnering with the executive team and our colleagues to develop an aligned HR strategy,” Samona said. “We want to enable growth while maintaining an environment where a strong culture of striving for excellence and living our Viega Values continues to offer us a competitive advantage in the markets that we serve.”

Samona’s entire career has been in human resources. Prior to joining Viega, he was vice president of human resources at Hach Environmental. He previously held leadership positions at Honeywell International and Entergy Corp.

He has a master’s degree in psychology from Mississippi State University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Louisiana State University.