Plumbing manufacturers are always out to dazzle prospective customers. But sometimes they take things a little too far.

More than once here at CONTRACTOR we've received press releases about new products, or stumbled across new inventions at trade shows that have left us scratching our heads and wondering, "Is this really a good idea?"

Here are just a few of our favorites. Who knows? In a few years this might be what high-end customers expect in their bathrooms or kitchens.

And if you have ever been left wondering, "Is this a good idea?" by a new product, e-mail it to [email protected] and we might find a place for it in this gallery.